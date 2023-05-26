Mumbai DRI makes bonfire of drugs worth around Rs 1,500 cr

Raigad, May 26 Huge quantities of various narcotics and psychotropic durgs worth around Rs 1,500 crore, seized by the Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Narcotics Cell, were burned and destroyed at the MIDC in Taloja on Friday, officials said.

The bonfire was carried out in the presence of top officials of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III as directed by the Union Finance Ministry.

