Mumbai: Former driver of Sonu Nigam's father booked for stealing Rs 72 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 : Mumbai police on Wednesday booked the driver of popular singer Sonu Nigam's father for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from his residence.

According to the police, the singer's father Agam Kumar Nigam had suspicious about his former driver, identified as Rehan.

"On the basis of his father's statement, who has suspicions about his former driver Rehan, an FIR was registered against him at Oshiwara police station," said an officer of Mumbai Police.

According to the police, Rehan had been employed with the singer's father for about eight months but wasn't good at his job because of which he was fired.

Sonu Nigam's sister Nikita said that her father kept the stolen Rs 72 lakh in a digital locker built into a wooden cupboard.

"Around 12 noon on Sunday, Agamkumar went to his daughter Nikita's house in the Versova area for lunch and returned after some time to find the almirah of his house open and Rs 40 lakh missing. He immediately rang up his daughter, informing her that Rs 40 lakh had been stolen from his digital locker in the wooden cupboard," the complaint read.

"The next day, Agamkumar and his daughter went to Sonu Nigam's house for some visa-related work and when they returned in the evening, they found the balance amount of Rs 32 lakh missing from the locker," the complaint stated further.

"Agam Kumar Nigam and Nikita checked the CCTV footage of their society in which their driver, Rehaan, was seen carrying the bag towards his flat on both days," the officer added.

Police informed further that a manhunt is underway for Rehan.

