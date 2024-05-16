Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde, Director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, Arrested From Udaipur

The Mumbai Police have arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that resulted in the death of 16 people and injuries to 74 others on May 13.

Bhinde's company had installed a massive 120x120-foot advertising hoarding in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, which exceeded the permissible size of 40x40 feet. The hoarding collapsed after a brief spell of unseasonal rain and strong winds, falling onto a busy petrol pump and trapping nearly 100 people underneath. Fourteen individuals lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The Mumbai Police booked Bhavesh Bhinde under sections 304, 337, 338, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of culpable homicide, causing hurt endangering life, and common intention. Following the collapse, multiple police teams were formed to locate Bhinde, who had fled from the city.

Additionally, Bhinde faces two other cases in Mulund, one for rape and molestation, and another for cheating. A woman in his office filed the rape and molestation case in January, while the cheating case dates back to 2016. Bhinde secured anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court in the rape and molestation case, avoiding arrest by the Mulund police.

Moreover, Bhinde has a history of 21 fines under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, predating 2009. He had also contested as an independent candidate in the Mulund constituency during the 2009 assembly elections.