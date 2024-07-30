Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Government Over Series of Train Accidents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government on Tuesday for its perceived indifference to a series of train accidents. In a social media post, Banerjee questioned if such incidents have become a norm, lamenting that the central government's lack of responsiveness raises concerns about the state of governance.

"Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences, " She posted on X.

I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2024

I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?! My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin, she added.

Two people were killed and 20 others injured when at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district early Tuesday, officials reported. The accident happened at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur, within the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

