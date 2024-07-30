Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails: Two Killed, 20 Injured After Colliding With Goods Train in Jharkhand

Two people were killed and 20 others injured when at least 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The accident, which happened around 3:45 AM near Barabamboo—approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur—occurred under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, officials reported.

Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand: West Singhbhum DC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2024

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan reported that there was another derailment of a goods train in the vicinity, though it is not yet clear if the two incidents occurred simultaneously. "At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," he said.

Watch:

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Train no 12810 Howrah-Mumbai derailed near Chakradharpur. 6 passengers sustained injuries, out of them five with minor injuries were treated on the spot. One passenger has been admitted to the hospital. No death has been reported so far. Additional… pic.twitter.com/L3iaePHpfv — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

According to Om Prakash Charan, the derailed train consisted of 16 passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car. The accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. A local administration official noted that both the Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the incident, and the assessment of the injured individuals is currently underway.

