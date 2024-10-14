Mumbai-Howrah Mail Gets Bomb Threat, Train Stopped at Jalgaon Station

The Mumbai-Howrah Express train received a bomb threat on Monday, October 14. According to the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the control room of Indian Railways received a call at around 4 am on a Monday morning to blow up the train with a timer bomb.

CR said that train number 12809 Mumbai-Howrah was stopped at the Jalgaon station for checking. After the investigation, no suspicious object or explosive was found in the train. The bomb threat was issued on the social media platform X, and abusive words were also used for Maharashtra Police in the post.

Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat to blow up the train with a timer bomb. Around 4:00 AM, off-control received this message. Train number 12809 was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai-New York Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat.

However, after the search, the train proceeded towards the destination, said CPRO. In a threat, it was claimed the Indian Railways would cry tears of blood this morning as bombs were placed in train number 12809, which is Mumbai-Howrah Mail. There will be a big blast before the train reaches Nashik.