Mumbai-Howrah Train Derailment: Railways Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for Families of Deceased

The Railway Ministry has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derailment that occurred early Tuesday morning. In addition, Rs 5 lakh will be given to individuals who sustained serious injuries, while Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those with minor injuries.

"The Ministry of Railways announces Ex gratia of ₹ 10 Lakh to the family of deceased, ₹ 5 Lakh towards grievous injuries, ₹ 1 Lakh for simple injuries in the train 12810 derailment", said in a post X.

Around 3:30-3:45 am on Tuesday, the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo station, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of at least two passengers and injured several others. The derailment involved 18 coaches coming off the tracks in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

The derailment took place at the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, prompting a coordinated response from multiple agencies. Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) and additional personnel from the Chakradharpur Railway Division were deployed to manage the situation and provide immediate assistance.

South Eastern Railway CPRO said, “The derailment was reported around 3.40 am. The train 12810 was en route from Howrah to Mumbai when it derailed near Barabamboo station. All passengers have been evacuated and moved to Chakradharpur (CKP) by special trains and buses. A special train is arranged for the onward journey to Mumbai.”

