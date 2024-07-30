Howrah-Mumbai Train Derailment: 17 Trains Diverted by South Eastern Railway

At least 17 trains were diverted, five were cancelled, and four were short-terminated after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Mumbai mail train derailed near Badabamboo in the Chakradharour division of Jharkhand, said South Eastern Railway (SER)on Tuesday, July 30.

Diverted Trains:

Diverted via Kharagpur-Bhadrak: 12262 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Duronto Express.

Diverted via Sini-Kandra-Purulia-Hatia-Nuagaon-Rourkela: 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express, 18477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express, 18029 LTT Mumbai-Shalimar Express, 12859 CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express, 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, 18112 Yesvantpur-Tatanagar Express, 20821 Pune-Santragachi Express, 12221 Pune-Howrah Duronto Express, 12890 SMVT Bengaluru-Tatanagar Express, 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express, 12101 LTT Mumbai-Shalimar Express, 12860 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Gitanjali Express, 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail, 12767 Nanded-Santragachi Express, 12860 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Gitanjali Express, 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail, 12767 Nanded-Santragachi Express.

Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 29, 2024) will be short terminated at Rourkela.

18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 28, 2024) will be short terminated at Chakradharpur.

18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short terminated at Adra.

18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short terminated at Bilaspur.

Cancelled Trains:

22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express (July 30, 2024)

08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express (July 30, 2024)

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express (July 30, 2024)

18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express (July 30, 2024)

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express (July 30, 2024).

#WATCH | Potobera, Saraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand | | Jharkhand Train derail | Senior DCM Chakradharpur Railway Division, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary says, "Train no 12810 Howrah-Mumbai got derailed...All the passengers have been evacuated and have been shifted to Chakradharpur by… pic.twitter.com/cnGxFrQfke — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Two passenger lost their life in the accident, 20 other were injured as one major injury, and four minor injuries reported. "Train no 12810 Howrah-Mumbai got derailed...All the passengers have been evacuated and have been shifted to Chakradharpur by special trains and buses. The special train will run from Chakradharpur to Mumbai as per the detailed timings. Twp people have died and five injured are being treated at railway hospital...Rescue operation is completed and restoration is going on," said Senior DCM Chakradharpur Railway Division Aditya Kumar Chaudhary.

Seraikela Kharsawan SP Mukesh Lunayat said, "Around am police received information that a passenger train has derailed...All the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. The NDRF team has also reached the spot and almost 300 police personnel have been deployed...The rescue operation is almost complete and we are moving towards the restoration process..."

The South Eastern Railway has issued helpline numbers for passengers and their families seeking information:

Mumbai: 022-22694040

Bhusawal: 08799982712

Nagpur: 7757912790

Tata: 0657-2290324

Chakradharpur: 06587-238072

Rourkela: 0661-2501072, 0661-2500244

Jharsuguda: 06645-272530

Howrah: 9433357920, 033-26382217

Shalimar: 7595074427, 6295531471

Kharagpur: 03222-293764.