Mumbai police files charge sheet in Santacruz double murder case

Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet in the case in which a cloth merchant and his mother were allegedly murdered by his wife and her parmour.

"Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit 9 filed a 1365-page charge sheet in the court against the businessman's wife and her lover in the murder of a cloth merchant and his mother in Santacruz," Mumbai police said after filing the chargesheet on Monday.

According to police the accused woman and her parmour allegedly killed her husband for property.The deceased has been identified as Kamalkant Shah and his mother Sarla Devi. The accused has been identified as Kajal Shah alias Kavita Shah and Hitesh Jain.

"On September 19, 2022, 46-year-old Kamalkant Shah passed away and previously his mother Sarla Devi passed away on August 13, 2022. Both deaths were in a suspicious manner. After witnessing two deaths simultaneously with the same symptoms, doctors performed a post-mortem on the cloth merchant's body," police said.

"Doctors said that Kamalkant died of slow poison and they were shocked after seeing the postmortem report of the businessman as his body parts had started deteriorating one after the other," the police added.

After seeing the deterioration of the businessman's body organs, the doctors suspected the presence of a suspicious substance in his blood. Investigations revealed that thallium and Arsenic, a "slow poison" were being given to the deceased," police said.

"In the chargesheet, police also linked the duo to the death of Shah's mother who too administered the poisons, an official said. Police recorded statements of doctors, family members and used other evidence to prove that Sarla had been murdered by the couple.

Based on the blood report details an FIR was registered at the Azad Maidan police station and the matter was handed over to the crime branch (unit IX) for investigation which arrested Kajal Shah and Hitesh Jain in December last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

