Mumbai Police receives 'blast' threats via social media, one held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : A man has been detained on Tuesday for allegedly giving threats on Twitter to 'blast' the city, said the police.

Mumbai police on Monday received a threat around 11 am after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter and said, "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon."

After receiving the threat, the police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

Later the police on Tuesday informed that one person had been identified and taken into custody.

"The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogating him," said Mumbai police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

