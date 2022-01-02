Mumbai to host India's first state of art water taxi service

The financial capital of Mumbai is all set to acquire a new transport solution with the entry into service of state-of-the-art water taxi services.The services would be officially launched in January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the exact dates are being finalized. The project is a joint initiative of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

From Mumbai, the two points for services would be the International Cruise Terminal at Ballard Pier and the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at Ferry Wharf. The government is working on various routes from DCT to Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharamtar, Kanhoji Angre Island and Thane. Another route connects TIC to Elephanta Island, which is a tourist site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It will also provide an alternative mode of travel for commuters traveling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, in addition to road and rail. Water taxis will take around 30 minutes to complete a single trip. Work on the project was accelerated after Nitin Gadkari became the Shipping Minister. The Mumbai Port Trust constructed the DCT and CIDCO started building the terminals in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Maritime Board charted the routes. The MbPT also constructed a concrete jetty at Khanderi Islands.

