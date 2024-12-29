Mumbai Tourist Killed, Two Injured Near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as Boulders Fall on Moving Car (Watch Video)

A tragic accident occurred near Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, December 29, when boulders suddenly fell from a hill onto a moving car. A woman from Mumbai lost her life in the incident, while two others sustained serious injuries. The victims were returning to Mumbai after visiting Manali when the accident took place.

According to reports, construction work was underway in the area. The vehicle involved in the accident bore the registration number HR-45-E-4591. Images from the scene in Mandi district are heart-wrenching, as the roof of the car was completely crushed by a massive boulder.

Visuals From Accident Site in Himachal Pradesh

It is reported that a large stone fell on the right side of the car, resulting in the death of a woman travelling in it and causing severe injuries to two others. The local administration has urged residents and travellers to exercise caution and drive carefully, especially in such conditions.

Earlier in the day, a similar incident occurred in the Janjheli area of Mandi district. Large rocks fell from a hill onto the road, damaging three vehicles. A Bolero camper suffered the most damage, while another Bolero and a tipper were also affected. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the Janjheli incident.