Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders open fire at woman travelling in car
By ANI | Published: March 29, 2023 01:38 PM2023-03-29T13:38:19+5:302023-03-29T13:40:02+5:30
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car ...
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.
The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran.
The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane.
The Police are investigating the incident.
Further details awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app