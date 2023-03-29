Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders open fire at woman travelling in car

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.

The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran.

The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane.

The Police are investigating the incident.

Further details awaited.

