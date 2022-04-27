Mumbai University students demand online exams for professional courses

The announcement of offline exams in Maharashtra for all universities has created a major setback for the students. After the announcement students of professional courses claimed that it was unfair that traditional courses such as commerce, arts and science had their exams happening online, while students of the professional courses have to give exams offline.

"We have met with the Registrar, Vice-Chancellor, and Controller of Exams of Mumbai University, and with the Technical Education Minister to voice our concerns. However, the reasoning that they gave us for conducting the exams for professional courses offline was that professional courses have more value. The value of a course cannot be judged this way. It is discriminatory and unfair in every way, and it puts us at a disadvantage against our peers in the traditional courses who are writing their exams online when we apply for higher education," says a student of Computer Engineering from Mumbai University.

"This issue is not restricted to Mumbai University. The students of Maharashtra, from Pune University, Amravati University, Jalgaon University and Mumbai University are coming together to demand online exams. It is impossible to perform well in our exams offline at such short notice," says another student from Mumbai University.