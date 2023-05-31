Mumbai: Woman critical after being set ablaze by man in Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting a 20-year-old woman on fire, who is said to be critical, here in Mumbai's Dharavi area, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman was admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai with 70 per cent of burn injuries. "She is critical," the official said.

The accused has been identified as NandKishore Patel (20),

"A man, Nandkishore Patel has been arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of Mumbai," Mumbai police said.

Police said they have registered a case against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The woman has been admitted to Sion Hospital under critical conditions with 70 per cent of burn injuries, " said the official.

During the preliminary probe conducted by the police, it is learnt that the accused sprinkled an inflammable substance on the woman and lit a fire.

An investigation has been started to find the exact cause behind the incident, police said.

More details are awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor