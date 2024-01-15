Munawwar Rana Dies at 71: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Says 'He Made Rich Contributions to Urdu Literature and Poetry'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to pay condolences. He wrote, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

The esteemed poet Munawwar Rana, aged 71, breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Succumbing to a prolonged battle with throat cancer, Rana's demise occurred late at night, as confirmed by his daughter Sumaiya Rana to news agency PTI. The poet will be laid to rest on Monday.

The poet is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son. He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI, where he breathed his last around 11 pm today, Munawwar Rana's son His son Tabrez Rana told PTI.

Munawwar Rana, born on November 26, 1952, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, gained widespread acclaim for his significant impact on Urdu literature and poetry, particularly for his exceptional ghazals. His unique poetic style, characterized by the incorporation of Hindi and Awadhi words while steering clear of Persian and Arabic, made his work accessible and resonant with Indian audiences.