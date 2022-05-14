Mundka blaze: NDRF on spot, rescue op still underway

New Delhi, May 14 A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation at Mundka in the national capital where a massive fire engulfed a building killing 27 people and injuring 12 others.

As per latest reports, the operation is still underway and 27 fire tenders are on the spot.

"The fire has been brought under control but the cooling process is still going on," a fire department official told .

The fire first broke out on the first floor of the building which houses a CCTV and router manufacturing company.

There is a possibility that more bodies could be there on the second and third floor of the building.

The fire was so massive that even walls inside the building collapsed which made the rescue operation more difficult.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing grief over the incident said that in constant touch with the concerned officials and the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. "Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor