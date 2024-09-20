Munirathna Naidu Rape Case Arrest: “If Public Servants Do This, There Is Legal Action”: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara

More serious allegations have been heard against BJP MLA Munirathna. A woman has complained that he threatened and raped her, and a case has been registered. Also, the complaint mentions serious information that a political rival was honey-trapped. Police have registered a case against 7 people including MLA Munirathna and intensified the investigation on the complaint given by a woman regarding rape, threats and honeytrap. MLA Munirathna is already behind bars in connection to other cases for alleged harassment, death threats and casteist abuse.

The victim, who was accused of rape and honeytrap, was medically examined and the police accompanied her to the places where the crime took place. DySP Dinkar Shetty interrogated the victim woman who complained of rape and honeytrap and got information. An FIR has been registered against 7 persons including Vijay Kumar, Kiran Lohit, Manjunath and Loki. A case has been registered against MLA Munirathna, who is in jail on charges of caste abuse. A police officer said, "The case was registered under various sections for rape by public servant, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, voyeurism, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.”

A special team has been formed under the leadership of Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy to trace the rape accused. A special team has been formed to check the places mentioned by the victim. On the other hand, the medical examination of the victim has been completed. Medical examination was done at RR hospital. No need for hate: Regarding the incident, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara gave a response and said that legal action will be taken on the complaint. If public servants do this, there is legal action. He clarified that we will not do any hate politics. BJP is doing hate politics. We don't need to do hate politics. The people won us over, that's all.

Under-trial prisoner Munirathna got relief in a fraud case filed by a contractor. Yesterday, the Special People's Court in Bangalore granted anticipatory bail. But the fate of the bail application filed by BJP MLA Munirathna in the caste abuse case will be decided today. After hearing these arguments in court, the court reserved the order and will announce the order today. Munirathna will face Parappa's Agrahara if he does not get bail. The two previous cases against the MLA were filed in Bengaluru on September 13. He was arrested from Kolar. The first case involved issuing a death threat and four individuals, including Munirathna, were named in the FIR. The second case charged Munirathna with casteist abuse against the contractor. The contractor had released an audio clip during a press conference, claiming that Munirathna harassed him for a bribe.