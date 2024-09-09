Munna Sharma Shot Dead: Patna BJP Leader Killed While Resisting Chain Snatching

A BJP leader from Patna, Bihar, Shyam Sundar alias Munna Sharma, was shot dead by unknown criminals while resisting a chain snatching. After sustaining bullet injuries, the former BJP Mandal president was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday morning, September 9.

The incident occurred at Manoj Kamaliya Gate near Mangal Talab in Patna City around 4 am. The shooting sent shockwaves through the capital in the early hours. Shyam Sundar had previously served as the city division president of Patna City Chowk for the BJP.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: A former BJP mandal president, Munna Sharma was shot by criminals while he reportedly resisted a chain snatching. He died under treatment.



Chowk Police Station SHO Shashi Kumar Rana says, "We received information around 6.15 am that a man, Munna Sharma… pic.twitter.com/kb6YZxYi7P — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

"We received information around 6:15 am that a man, Munna Sharma, was injured by criminals near a restaurant. He was rushed to a hospital by his family, where he died while undergoing treatment. CCTV footage from around the crime scene is being examined, and a technical investigation is underway. Further action is being taken," said Chowk Police Station SHO Shashi Kumar Rana.

The police officer who arrived at the scene said they received information around 6 am about the murder of Munna Sharma by criminals. His family had taken him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sharma had just left the temple and was speaking with someone when two boys arrived on a bike. They snatched the chain from his neck, stole his mobile phone, and shot him in the head before fleeing the scene.