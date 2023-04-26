Murder convict tops exam among UP jail inmates

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), April 26 Fifty-year-old Onkar Singh, who is lodged in Bareilly jail after his conviction in a murder case, has topped among jail inmates who appeared for UP Board examinations.

He secured 83.3 per cent marks in Class 10. He now wants to study further.

Another convict in dowry death case Chhote Lal, 35, topped Class 12 examination with 61.1 per cent marks. He has been convicted in a dowry case.

Among women inmates, Naima, 40, topped the Class 10 examination with 72.6 per cent. She has been convicted for the murder of her sister-in-law and has been lodged in Rampur jail since 2016.

Almost all the inmates, who appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, have cleared the test.

Out of 62 inmates who appeared for Class 10 examination, 59 were successful, taking the pass percentage to 95.16. Similarly, out of 65 inmates, 45 cleared the Class 12 examination.

A jail officer posted in the headquarters said that the inmates defied all odds and set an example for others.

