Murder of K’taka Cong Corporator’s daughter: Hindu organisations give bandh call

Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 19 Hindu organisations and student outfits have given a call for a bandh in Hubballi condemning the murder of the daughter of a Congress Corporator in her college premises at Hubballi city in Karnataka.

After 23-year-old Neha Hiremath refused to marry a youth who she had been in a relationship with, he stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death on Thursday.

The police department is on high alert and security has been beefed up all across the city.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has declared a bandh in all colleges of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation.

Hindu Jagaran Vedike, Sri Rama Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have declared their support and called for a protest in Belagavi city.

Sources said that after the body of Neha Hiremath, who belongs to the Lingayat community, is handed over to the family, it will be taken in a procession for three kms before the final rites are performed in the Veerashaiva-Jangama burial ground.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal, Pralhad Joshi stated on Friday that after Neha Hiremath refused to marry a Muslim youth he stabbed her nine times.

“These tragedies are taking place during the tenure of the Congress government because of appeasement and encouragement of anti-social elements. If the Congress does not initiate action, society will protest,” Joshi stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP, while taking to social media, questioned the Congress government and asked how many more Hindu lives it wants to sacrifice for the sake of appeasement politics.

“The objective of governance is autocracy. Law and order has disappeared. It has become the guiding principle of the Congress government. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, as a result of your appeasement politics, one Fayaz had stabbed Neha Hiremath to death at the BVB College in Hubballi,” the BJP stated.

“You must answer for how many more Hindu lives you want to sacrifice for appeasement politics?” the BJP questioned.

Meanwhile, Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the incident. “I condole the death of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation Member Niranjan Hiremath. The murder is condemnable. One accused has already been arrested in connection with the incident. I have directed the police chief to conduct a strict enquiry to ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” he stated.

Appealing for peace CM Siddaramaiah said, “No one should get worked up regarding the incident and take the law into their hands or disturb the peace. It is our duty to give justice to the girl. The police department will put all efforts in this regard.”

Neha Hiremath, studying MCA at BVB College was stabbed to death by Faizal Kondikoppa, a resident of Savadatti in Belagavi District and a BCA student in the same college. He has been arrested, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor