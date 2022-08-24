Murder probe: J&K Police conducts searches at 4 homes, offices of lawyers

Srinagar, Aug 24 Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out simultaneous searches at four locations in Srinagar district on Wednesday in connection with a murder investigation, a statement said.

"Srinagar police today conducted simultaneous searches at four locations, two located in Barzulla area, one in Brein Nishat and one in Maisuma, in houses and offices of three lawyers in connection with killing of advocate Babar Qadri.

"The houses of lawyers Mian Abdul Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, and Manzoor Ahmed Dar were searched in furtherance of the investigation of the aforementioned murder case," a police press statement said.

It said that all procedures, as per due process of law, were followed in the searches so conducted in presence of Executive Magistrates and Deputy Superintendent-level officers personally supervised and led these searches at all locations.

"Digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreements, suspicious books and other relevant material was seized during the searches," it said.

Advocate Qadri was killed by terrorists at his residence on September 24, 2020 and a case under FIR number 62/2020 was registered in Police Station Lal Bazar under sections 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and 16, 18, 20, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said, adding five accused have been since charge sheeted in this case and are facing trial.

"The searches were conducted during further investigation in the case wherein certain new evidences came up that have the potential to unravel the conspiracy part in this killing.

"Further investigation in this case is in full swing," the statement said.

