Murderer out on interim bail commits another murder

New Delhi, Feb 28 A 28-year-old man was shot dead in the national capital in the wee hours of Monday by another man who was out on bail due to Covid related guidelines, an official said here.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker informed that at around 3 a.m., a PCR call was received regarding an incident of firing in Gautam Nagar area of south Delhi. The deceased was identified as Shivam Pandey.

"The accused was previously involved in a murder case in 2016 and was in jail from 2016 till 2021. He came out on interim bail due to Covid related guidelines," the DCP said.

The official further informed that personal rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. "We are probing from all angles," she said.

As per latest information, the accused is still at large and the police have constituted and deployed multiple teams to nab him.

This is the second incident that has come to the light in past 15 days when a man on parole or a bail has committed a gruesome murder.

On January 16, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said it has arrested a 24-year-old murder convict man, out on parole for marriage, for committing another gruesome murder in the national capital and jumping his parole period.

The accused was already serving a life sentence for a murder that he had committed in 2017 and was also carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on his arrest.

