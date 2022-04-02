Muslim devotees offer prayers at Andhra's Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on Ugadi festival

Several Muslim devotees on Saturday offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

It is customary for Muslim devotees to visit Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple every year during the Ugadi festival.

Muslim devotees consider Bibi Nancharamma as their own. They also offered rice, condiments and jaggery to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy. "Not only me but a lot of Muslims come here. As he was married to Bibi Nancharamma. It is believed that he is the son in law of every Muslim brother. So that is why we come on Ugadi to take his blessings and give saree and jaggery as a ritual," said Abdul Salam, a Muslim devotee.

The temple priest talking to the media said that Muslims today visited the Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple. "They consider Bibi Nancharamma as their daughter and give the saree as a ritual. They consider Lord Venkateshwara as their family member," the priest added.

Ugadi, also known as Kannada and Telugu New Year, is celebrated primarily by the Hindus of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

The day is observed by drawing colourful patterns on the floor (Rangoli), hanging mango leaf decorations on doors, buying and giving gifts, and preparing and sharing a special dish called 'pachadi', which combines all flavours - sweet, sour, salty, bitter. It is believed that in the Telugu and Kannada Hindu traditions, the dish is a symbolic reminder that one must expect all flavours of experiences in the coming new year.

( With inputs from ANI )

