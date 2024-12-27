Mutual Funds New Rules: SEBI Brings Major Relief to SIP Investors; Check Details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced significant reforms in the mutual fund space to make the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) process more investor-friendly. Under the new rules, investors can now cancel or pause their SIPs just three days before the due date. The mutual fund company must complete the cancellation process within two working days (T+2) after receiving the request. This new guideline aims to prevent penalties and avoid unnecessary financial complications for investors.

Earlier Process

Previously, investors had to apply at least 10 days in advance to stop or cancel their SIPs. This long notice period made it challenging for investors to manage their account balances accurately, often leading to bounced installments and additional penalties such as ECS or mandate return charges. SEBI’s updated rules simplify this process for both online and offline SIPs.

Also Read | Mamta Machinery IPO Listing: Shares at 5% Upper Circuit After Market Debut with 147% Premium.

How the New Process Works

For example, if an investor’s SIP installment is scheduled for the 10th of a month and they find insufficient funds in their account by the 7th, they can submit a request to pause or cancel the SIP on the 7th. The mutual fund company will then ensure the SIP is stopped before the 10th, avoiding penalties.

Key Instructions to Mutual Fund Companies

Quick Processing: Auto-debit or ECS mandates must be canceled within two working days of the request.

Missed Installments: Investors must be informed if they miss their first SIP installment.

Consecutive Misses: If three consecutive installments are missed, the SIP will be automatically terminated, and

investors will be notified.

Notification: Investors must receive a confirmation message when their SIP is cancelled.

Cancellation Accessibility: The option to cancel SIPs must be available across all platforms.

A Boon for Investors

SEBI’s initiative is being hailed as a significant step toward increasing transparency and protecting investor interests in the mutual fund industry. Experts believe this reform will provide immense relief to SIP investors, allowing them greater control over their investments without the stress of penalties. This change empowers investors to manage their financial plans more effectively and adapt to unforeseen circumstances with ease.