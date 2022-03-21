N Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM today

Senior BJP leader N Biren Singh, who was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term on Monday at 3 pm.

Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party's central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju.

Ahead of the BJP's state legislature party meeting, Singh had visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

