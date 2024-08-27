Nabanna Abhijan March: Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee, Says 'We Will See Whatever Happens' (Watch Video)

Security force in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 27, fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charges to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the row over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

During this, a Deputy Commissioner of Central Division Indira Mukherjee said that she would see whatever happens. When an ANI news agency reporter asked her about stone pelting by the protestors at the Nabanna march. She replied, "We will see whatever happens, there is no problem. We will count later (the number of arrests), we will see things here first."

Protestors gathered at the Howrah Bridge, climbing atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march. They were seen breaking and dragging away the barricades that were erected at the Santragachi area enorute to the Secretariat.

Ahead of the protest, called amid the ongoing row over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, police had thrown a ring of security around the West Bengal state secretariat.