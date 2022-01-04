Nadda in Hyderabad to protest against BJP Telangana chief's arrest, says will abide by COVID-19 norms

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Hyderabad to protest against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to reporters outside the airport, Nadda said that as a responsible citizen, he will go to the Gandhi statute abiding by all COVID-19 norms.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy was seen accompanying Nadda.

BJP president JP Nadda paid tribute at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad.

Heavy security has been deployed at the airport premises ahead of their arrival in Hyderabad.

BJP has planned to organise a candle light rally from Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Ranigunj to Paradise X Roads in Secunderabad on Tuesday evening. The rally was to be led by Nadda and several BJP leaders are said to join the protest.

Kumar was arrested by Karimnagar police on Sunday evening during a protest. He was then sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar.

Earlier, Nadda had called the arrest of Kumar as the "murder of Democracy."

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office and manhandled him," Nadda had said.

"K Chandrashekar Rao government has gone mad seeing BJP's victory in recent bypolls and the support that our party is receiving in the state. We will take all legal and democratic recourse against the police action," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

