Nadda to hold series of meetings throughout day with focus on BJP organisation

Upon return from his tour to Kerala, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda immediately convened a series of meetings that is slated to continue throughout the day on Tuesday and focuses on the organisation.

The meeting began at the party headquarters to review the progress of the Lok Sabha yatra of various BJP leaders. Incharges of states remained present in this meeting.

The meeting with the general secretaries to be held this evening will be highly significant as the BJP prepares for upcoming elections, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The BJP is yet to appoint a General Secretary in-charge of the poll-bound state of Gujarat. After Bhupendra Yadav became Union Labour Minister, the post of the Gujarat incharge fell vacant.

The BJP national president himself has been on constant tours recently. From Nagaland to Kerala, he has held organisational meetings and public rallies.

The BJP recently saw a rejig of the General Secretaries with the induction of Sunil Bansal who holds an all-important charge of poll-bound states like Telangana. He is also the overall in-charge of Bengal and Odisha.

Two states Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are going to elections this year. While, early next year, the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will go into elections.

A high-pitched poll battle for Karnataka will take place at the end of 2023 and will see elections to the all-important Telangana state assemblies where it's an all-out war between BJP and TRS. The end of the year will also see elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

