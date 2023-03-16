Nadda to visit K'taka for two days from tomorrow ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound state on Friday and Saturday, said sources on Thursday.

Nadda will attend multiple events and meetings in Karnataka, added the sources.

"Nadda will hold a rath yatra and address rally on March 17 in Chitradurga district. Next day, he will again hold a rath yatra and address a public rally in Tumkur, Karnataka."

Nadda will also meet Karyakartas to motivate them ahead of the elections.

BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka in February.

Karnataka is slated to go for Assembly polls this year.

