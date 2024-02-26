Nafe Singh Rathee Killed: Haryana INLD Chief Alerted Authorities About Threat Six Months Ago, Claims Abhay Chautala

Abhay Chautala from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has asserted that Nafe Singh Rathee, the party's Haryana unit president, who was fatally attacked by unknown perpetrators in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday, had earlier told him that his life was in danger. Nafe Singh Rathee, along with a party colleague named Jai Kishan, lost their lives when their SUV was ambushed and shot at by the assailants.

Abhay Chautala informed reporters that six months ago, police had warned Rathee about the threat to his life. The INLD leader stated that he promptly notified the Jhajjar Superintendent of Police and requested security arrangements for Rathee, India Today reported.

Abhay Chautala, upon visiting the hospital in Bahadurgarh where the bodies were held, leveled accusations against the Haryana government, alleging negligence in providing security to Nafe Singh Rathee despite prior threats to his life. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij in response to the situation.

The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," news agency PTI quoted Abhay Chautala as saying.

Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, according to a senior party leader. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

According to doctors at the hospital, Rathee sustained injuries to his neck, stomach, spine, and thigh, resulting in severe blood loss. Rathee had previously been elected as the MLA from the Bahadurgarh seat twice, in 1996 and 2005.

