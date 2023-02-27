Nagaland: 1 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying polling, security personnel overturns in Wokha

One person has been killed and 13 others were injured as a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into the jungle in the Wokha district, the Nagaland Police said.

The driver of the bus has been killed, according to the police.

The injured include eight personnel of the Jharkhand armed police and one of the Nagaland Armed police.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Nagaland, "Driver killed and 13 injured after a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into a jungle in Wokha district on Sunday afternoon."

"Injured include 8 personnel of Jharkhand armed police and 1 of Nagaland Armed police," the DGP added.

Notably, the poll battles in the two key northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began at 7 am today and will continue till 4 pm.

In Nagaland, the BJP has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since it was established in 1963, the state of Nagaland has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.

A total of 13,17,632 voters, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of political parties and to elect their representatives of 60-members Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The counting of votes in both states will be done on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

