Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: NDPP agrees to let BJP contest in four urban seats

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has reportedly agreed to let its ally – the BJP – contest in four urban seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The NDPP and the BJP had earlier agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland on a 40:20 seat sharing deal.Notably, according to reports, the BJP had sought four urban seats – Kohima Town, Mon Town, Tuensang Sadar-II and Wokha – in its share of 20. In the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, NDPP candidate Dr Neikiesalie Kire had won from Kohima Town.

The Election Commission of India had announced that polling for the Nagaland Assembly election will be held on February 27, and the results will be declared on March 2. The tenure of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, 2023. The poll panel said that the last date for filing of nomination will be February 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 10. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at the Rang Bhawan auditorium in New Delhi.