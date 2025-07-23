Nagaland govt committed to tackling cybercrime, drug trafficking: CM

Kohima, July 23 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday acknowledged the evolving challenges faced by the state, including cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking, reiterating the government’s commitment to equip the force with modern technologies and infrastructure.

Inaugurating the Nagaland Police Officers’ Central Mess and the NGOs’ Mess at the Police Complex in Chümoukedima, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s full support and urged police officers to serve with honour, integrity, and dedication. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all involved in the project and expressed best wishes to those who would benefit from the new facilities in the years to come.

Referring to the police-population ratio (1136 officers per lakh population), Rio stressed that policing must be grounded in cooperation and mutual respect, with officers upholding the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and integrity. He also recognised the hardships faced by police personnel and their families, particularly regarding housing and working conditions.

The Chief Minister assured continued efforts to enhance support systems and welfare measures.

Addressing the inaugural function, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolio, emphasised the importance of providing modern, dignified accommodations for police personnel. The newly inaugurated facilities replace the decades-old structures that had become dilapidated and unsuitable for use, he said.

Patton further stated that originally constructed in the early 1970s, the old mess cottages had deteriorated over time, making it difficult for officers and jawans to function efficiently. With the support of the Central Government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2023-24, Rs 10.50 crore was sanctioned for the construction of both the Officer’s Mess and the NGO’s Mess.

The Central Mess now accommodates 24 officers and their families, while the NGO’s Mess offers housing for 64 non-gazetted officers, complete with essential modern amenities, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility to replace the ageing hall and better serve future programmes in Dimapur. He urged the officers and police personnel to work harder, be persistent and uphold integrity in their service.

“Together, we can all move forward to build a better place to live in,” he said.

Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma and Deputy Inspector General of police (training) Imnalensa also addressed the function.

