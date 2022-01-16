Nalanda hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 11

With the death of three more persons on Sunday, the death toll in the Nalanda hooch tragedy has reached 11. Earlier, eight people had died on Saturday after consuming spurious liquor. Following this, security personnel have been deployed in the Chhoti Pahari area.

The district police have launched a combing operation in the area to solve the poisonous liquor tragedy. "During the combing operation, the Chhoti Pahadi has been divided into four parts for better investigation", said police on Sunday.

The Nalanda district administration admitted, "As per prima facie, 11 people died due to drinking spurious liquor." District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar has given out all the names of those who died.

"So far, six FIRs have been registered, while five people have been arrested", the DM added.

"Till far, 184 litres of country liquor, 225 litres of foreign liquor and 34 people have been arrested in Nalanda district", said District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased claimed that the police are responsible for the open selling of country-made liquor. According to the deceased' relatives, they had informed the local police station about the hooch which the police did not take the matter seriously. "The Sohsarai police station in-charge Suresh Prasad has been suspended", SP Ashok Mishra said.

Further probe is on in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

