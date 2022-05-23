Namaz on roads stopped since BJP came to power in UP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that offering Namaz on the streets on the occasion of Eid has stopped since the BJP came to power in the state. Addressing a media seminar organized online on the completion of 75 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) weekly magazines 'Organiser and Panchjanya', Adityanath said that Ram Navami was celebrated with pomp in Uttar Pradesh. There was no violence anywhere in the state. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, Eid Namaz and Alvida Juma (last Friday of Ramzan) did not take place on the road.

He said riots took place in many states after the elections were over. There was no riot in Uttar Pradesh during or after the elections. This is the same Uttar Pradesh where riots used to take place on petty issues earlier.

Appreciating the law and order situation in the state for the last five years, the Chief Minister said that since 2017 there has not been a single incident of rioting during his tenure. He said that earlier there used to be riots in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad and other places. There was a curfew for months. However, there was not a single riot in the last five years.

Adityanath said that the loudspeakers in the state's mosques have either been reduced or removed. He said the removed loudspeakers were being donated to schools and hospitals. He said that regarding the problem of stray animals in the state, he mentioned several steps taken by the government to deal with it. The Chief Minister said that all the assembly constituencies of the state would have a place of pilgrimage.

Yogi said that our government has closed illegal butchery houses in the state. To keep the cows safe and healthy, we have set up a cowshed for cows in the state.