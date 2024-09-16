Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Vande Metro Renamed as PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off First Service in Gujarat Today; Check Train Fare

The Indian Railways announced the renaming of the ‘Vande Metro’ service to ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ on Monday, September 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, along with several other Vande Bharat trains, during his visit to Gujarat today.

Video of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

VIDEO | Take a peek into the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail which boasts of modern amenities and will operate between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon going to flag-off the rail. It's part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).#NamoBharatRapidRailpic.twitter.com/2OZGJDQutE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2024

Crores of passengers travel by railway every day in India. Meanwhile, Gujarat is getting the gift of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail today. This train will run from Bhuj to Ahmedabad. The minimum fare of Namo Bharat Rapid Metro is Rs 30, including GST. Season tickets are also available for Namo Bharat Rapid Metro. The fare of a weekly MST in Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is Rs 7, the fare of a 15-day season ticket is Rs 15, and the fare of a monthly train pass is Rs 20.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pune Visit: Prime Minister to Inaugurate Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro Line on September 27.

The NaMo Rapid Metro Rail to be flagged off by PM Modi will run on several other routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubli, Nagpur-Sindrabad, Agra Cantt-Banaras and Durg-Visakhapatnam. According to the PMO press release, the first NaMo Rapid Metro Rail with 20 coaches will run between Varanasi and Delhi.

It will carry up to 2,058 standing passengers and has a seating arrangement for 1,150. The train has air-conditioned coaches and cushioned sofas for seating.