"Nano Morcha", says Devendra Fadnavis after MVA holds protest march against CM Eknath Shinde government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protest march calling it a "Nano Morcha".

The tripartite coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a protest march, across Mumbai, against the ruling Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that money was distributed to people to join the protest march yet the MVA could not gather a crowd.

"The people who had come there did not know what they had come for, did not know what the program was, did not know which party they belonged to, money was distributed, even after doing all this, they could not gather a crowd, because of this It is proved that these people (Maha Vikas Aghadi) are cut off from the public," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis took down heavily at the tripartite coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for doing politics in the name of great men.

"The public knows very well that they are only doing politics, politics done in the name of great men is not acceptable to the people, 'Nano Morcha' came out to prove who has power in Mumbai," he said.

Senior leaders from Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and several workers from Navi Mumbai, Raigadh, Pune and other parts participated in the march towards Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrived at the CSMT to address the rally. Senior leaders came down heavily against the remarks made by Governor Koshiyari. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil stated that the Governor's remarks were intolerable.

"The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate anything said against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Savitribai Phule and other great personalities. Our message to the Shinde govt is that they shouldn't try to change the history of the state," Patil told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat toldthat "Some of the major projects were taken away from Maharashtra and given to Gujarat, and BJP won the elections there. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong message to the BJP with their vote."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Supriya Sule were among those who participated in the rally.

( With inputs from ANI )

