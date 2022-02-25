Naqvi slams Opposition for promoting dynastic politics

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed Opposition parties for promoting dynastic politics and not rewarding their hard-working party workers.

Naqvi was speaking on the remaining phases of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "If you observe, there has been a big change in the culture of politics in the country. The change is that earlier, those who did the circumambulation of the family were considered to be mighty. But today, the people who are doing politics with hard work and giving results, be it in the government or whatever important work they are doing, are considered important."

The Union Minister added that "family worship" is not important but the hard work of the party workers and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the political norms.

"Today family worship is not important, but hard work. This is the change that has been possible due to the leadership of PM Modi. He works tirelessly. There is a big change in the politics of the country," he said.

Naqvi also took a potshot at the political dynasts, saying there are some who launch themselves into politics right after coming out of the cradle. "They treat themselves as an almighty without any hard work to showcase," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

