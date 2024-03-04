"Narendra Modi Ji is Like an Elder Brother": Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | Watch

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude and sought support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a "big brother." The occasion marked a rare instance where a Chief Minister of Telangana shared the stage with the Prime Minister during an official program. Reddy emphasised the need for collaboration, stating that chief ministers require the support of the Prime Minister to propel their states towards progress.

"Narendra Modi ji, hamare hisaab se, pradhan mantri ka matlab hai 'bade bhai'. 'Bade bhai' ka madad rahe koi, toh har pradesh ke mukhya mantri unke unke kshetra me kuch tarakki kar sakte hai, development ko aage le sakte hain. Isliye mera guzarish hai, agar Telangana Gujarat jaisa aage jana hai toh aapka madad ka zaroori hai. We want to contribute to your 5 trillion economy system, so please do support us (We believe that Prime Minister means 'elder brother'. If we get the support of the elder brother, then every Chief Minister in every state can work towards the progress of the state. That's why it is my request, Hyderabad wants to contribute to the Rs 5 trillion economy of India. Please support us."

This is how a responsible and statesmanlike Chief Minister of a state is expected to conduct with the Prime Minister of the country in a federal system.



CM @siddaramaiah avare and DCM @DKShivakumar avare, please learn from your younger colleague in Telangana on how to put the… pic.twitter.com/xs12o6yuFn — R. Ashoka (ಆರ್. ಅಶೋಕ) (@RAshokaBJP) March 4, 2024

Prime Minister Modi, dedicating several projects at the event, including NTPC's 800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, applauded the cooperative federalism model. The project, employing ultra-supercritical technology, is set to provide 85% of its power to Telangana, boasting a remarkable 42% power generation efficiency, the highest among all NTPC power stations.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand, marking the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC). This innovative design reduces water consumption to one-third compared to conventional water-cooled condensers, aligning with sustainable practices.

PM Modi, highlighting the Centre's commitment to state development, detailed the substantial funds allocated to Telangana's progress. He expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Reddy's presence at the event, along with the participation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.