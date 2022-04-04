Naseeruddin Shah seeks support for niece contesting Bengal bypolls

Kolkata, April 4 Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah come out in support for his niece Saira Shah Halim, who is the CPI(M) candidate bypolls for West Bengal's Ballygunge Assembly constituency slated to take place on April 12.

Saira Shah Halim is going up against Trinamool Congress' Babul Supriyo.

In a video message on Monday, the actor said: "I am not a member of any political party. I am seeking votes individually. Whether you will elect any person who shifts political ideology frequently or any person who stands by the people? So in the Ballygunge by-polls I am seeking support for Saira Shah Halim.

"I have known her since her childhood. However, keeping aside my family relationship, I have always considered her as an honest and sensible person. She and husband are running a hospital for the sake of common people. They have compassionate minds."

Without directly naming him, the legendary actor also ridiculed the Trinamool Congress candidate.

"Would you like your representative to be a caring, compassionate, and committed person who will work for you, or would you prefer a turncoat opportunist who is also a serial hate-monger?"

Saira Shah Halim's husband is senior CPI(M) leader, Fuad Halim, whose father is the late Hasim Abdul Halim, former Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly from 1982 to 2011.

The BJP has fielded former journalist Keya Ghosh.

Recently, Naseeruddin Shah's wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, also a veteran Bollywood actress, had released a similar video message seeking support for Saira Shah Halim.

