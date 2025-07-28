Nashik: CBI arrests Railway engineer for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Nashik, July 28 The CBI arrested a Railway engineer in Nashik while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a vendor engaged in supplying packing material, an official said on Monday.

Vijay Chaudhary, Senior Section Engineer (Quality Check), Traction Machine Workshop, Central Railway, Nashik, was arrested on the complaint of an official of the company from which the bribe was demanded, the CBI said.

The Nashik-based company’s official said in his complaint to the CBI that the accused Senior Section Engineer demanded an undue advantage of Rs 15,000 for issuing a Quality Check Report related to a supply of wooden packing wedges made against a Purchase Order.

On receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Senior Section Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested, and searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the CBI said.

In a separate case, a lab technician employed in the health department in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was booked by the CBI for using a forged document as genuine to secure a government job.

Dipak Kumar Das got the job of Laboratory Assistant in DHS, Andaman and Nicobar Administration on the basis of a Certificate of Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technique (DMLT) issued by the Institute of Medical and Technological Research (IMTR), Calcutta.

The CBI inquiry revealed that the requirement was to submit a certificate in MLT course, where MLT stands for Medical Laboratory Technology, but the suspect submitted the Certificate of Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technique (DMLT), said the FIR.

“Enquiry further revealed that West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) used to offer 1-year duration Course in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) to IMTR Calcutta, but they never issued any certificate of MLT or DMLT in favour of Dipak Kumar Das,” said the FIR.

Thus, the act of Das prime facie reveals the commission of an offence under section 471 of the IPC, which deals with using a forged document as genuine.

“Therefore, a regular case may be registered in the branch against Dipak Kumar Das, Lab Technician, DHS, Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Andaman and Nicobar Administration,” said a CBI preliminary report.

