National Mathematics Day 2023: History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Srinivasa Ramanujan Birth Anniversary

Mathematics is really important in our lives, and we can't do without it. There are cool tricks to make learning math easier. We all know about famous math people like Aryabhata and Brahmagupta, Bhaskara II, but not many know about Srinivasa Ramanujan. December 22nd is his birth anniversary, and we celebrate as National Mathematics Day. Ramanujan was amazing at number theory, analysis, and other math stuff. His smart ideas not only made India proud but also left a lasting impact on math globally. Let's have a quick look on the Unkown facts of this amazing person. Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Tamil Nadu and even without any formal education in advanced mathematics and facing challenges, he showed an incredible talent for making important mathematical discoveries. It was G.H.Hardy who noticed that Ramanujan is genius. In 1913 he moved yo England and began collaborating with Hardy at the university of Cambridge.

He made significant contributions in mathematics, leading to advancements in areas like modular forms, mock theta functions, elliptic functions, and highly composite numbers. His discoveries were often ahead of their time, and their profound impact has endured, influencing various branches of mathematics. Ramanujan's work continues to be studied and appreciated for its depth and innovation. He also promoted the importance of Matthematics education and research in India. It inspires students and educators to explore the realm of mathematics and recognize its importance in diverse scientific and technological areas.

Ramanujan, a self-taught genius, lived a brief yet vibrant life and is widely considered India's greatest mathematician. Unfortunately, he passed away on April 26, 1920, at the age of 32, succumbing to tuberculosis. In 2014, a biographical film about the life of Ramanujan was produced. This movie, written and directed by Ganana Rajasekaran, was shot in Tamil and English. It narrates the life journey of the Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, focusing on his friendship with his mentor, Professor G.H. Hardy. Dev Patel portrays the math genius Srinivasa Ramanujan in the film. In his short life, Ramanujan's contributions to mathematics have left an indelible mark, and he is remembered as one of the most brilliant minds in the field. Celebrating this day gives inspiration to aspiring mathematicians and students to pursue excellence in mathematics.