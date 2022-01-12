National Youth Day: Amit Shah recalls Vivekananda's inspirational thoughts

As India observed National Youth Day on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered how Swami Vivekananda made the whole world flourish with the values of Indian culture and awakened a new consciousness among the youth for nation-building with his inspirational thoughts.

"Swami Vivekananda, the inspiration of every Indian, made the whole world flourish with the values of Indian culture and awakened a new consciousness among the youth for nation-building with his inspirational thoughts. I bow down to him on his birth anniversary and wishing everyone a very Happy National Youth Day," the Home Minister tweeted.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated across India as National Youth Day, to honor one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. It also marked his ideas on how the young should participate in the modern world while upholding their values.

National Youth Day is celebrated to mark the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

The decision to celebrate Vivekananda's birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984, and it was first marked on January 12, 1985.

( With inputs from ANI )

