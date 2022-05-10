Nationwide CBI raids over FCRA violation

After getting a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a nationwide operation at about 40 locations in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020. (FCRA) violation.

A detailed note on 3 FCRA-clearance networks which are reportedly operating and have linkages with government officials and are charging speed money or problem resolution money. It has been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, that CBI should immediately investigate into this matter for taking necessary action, read an official letter.

When the alleged violation was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Minister immediately asked CBI to take action into the matter.

The operations are underway in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, etc, to "nab representatives of NGOs, middlemen and public servants of MHA's FCRA division who were facilitating illegal FCRA clearances in lieu of bribes."

"CBI has apprehended some accused, including public servants, while bribes were being exchanged. Half a dozen public servants and others are being quizzed. These individuals were allegedly committing a violation of the provision of FCRA and were felicitating illegal clearance of FCRA matters in exchange for bribes," said a senior CBI official.

Ten people including six public servants are being questioned.

During searches, transactions of Rs 2 cr have been allegedly found which were routed through the hawala channel.

( With inputs from ANI )

