Naveen Patnaik launches irrigation projects in Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Deo and Subarnarekha irrigation projects in the Mayurbhanj district and laid the foundation stone for many developmental projects on Friday evening.

Both major irrigation projects will benefit the people of the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the Chief Minister's office informed.

Attending the programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "This initiative for the welfare of tribals has started bearing fruit. The programme aims to empower them by providing them with education and employment. Today, tribal children are getting fame all over the country due to their skills."

"Out of the two projects launched today, the Subarnarekha project will provide irrigation facilities to 17,121 hectares of additional agricultural land in the Mayurbhanj and Baleshwar districts. This will benefit 55,000 farmers in both districts. Rs 685 crores have been invested for this purpose," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Subarnarekha is a major irrigation project of the state government. "With this, a total of 70 thousand hectares of land has been irrigated. So far, more than 50 thousand hectares of agricultural land have been provided with water," he said.

"Similarly, about 10,000 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj will be irrigated through the Deo Irrigation Project and 2 lakh people of 100 villages will be benefited from this. For this, a dam of 1,280 meters length has been constructed on the Deo river at Hatibari of Karanjia block at a cost of Rs 823 crore," he added.

Highlighting agriculture, education, health and other development and welfare, the Chief Minister said that all our programmes have empowered the people and won their respect.

Highlighting the transformation of schools under the 5T initiative, the Chief Minister said that it has increased the confidence of the children. He said that when a child of Mayurbhanj is getting a proper education in a village school, not only that child, nor the village, but the whole Odisha is getting ahead.

Appreciating the art and culture of Mayurbhanj, the Chief Minister said that Mayurbhanj has a unique identity throughout India. "The Mayurbhanj tribe has a rich tradition," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

