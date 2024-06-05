Naveen Patnaik Resigns: Odisha CM Steps Down After Losing Assembly Elections 2024 To BJP

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation to the Governor on Wednesday. He reached Raj Bhavan in the morning and met Governor Raghubar Das. The results of the Odisha Assembly elections were declared by the EC on June 4. Naveen Patnaik's BJD won 51 seats and lost the power after 24 years. Its main competitor BJP won 71 seats. Odisha has 147 assembly seats and a majority of 74 seats is required to form the government. The Congress won 14 seats.

VIDEO | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das in the Raj Bhavan, #Bhubaneswar, earlier today.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 of the 147 seats, trouncing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in #Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.… https://t.co/w7SGAEMzX1pic.twitter.com/IYjlNpJbFL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2024

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP also performed well, as it was able to secure 20 out of 21 general assembly seats in the state. The Odisha Assembly election was conducted concurrently with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The term of the present assembly, which was elected in 2019, concluded on June 2. The 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly voting was held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Also Read: Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Candidate Laxman Bag Makes History in Kantabanji; Naveen Patnaik Loses After 24 Years

The BJP’s performance and rise has shocked everybody in Odisha as the ruling party had exuded confidence of winning over 100 seats in the Assembly segment in Odisha. As per sources, the Odisha Governor has accepted Naveen Patnaik’s resignation; and, asked to continue the formation of a new government. BJD supremo will now be seen discharging duties of Opposition

