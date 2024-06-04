Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Candidate Laxman Bag Makes History in Kantabanji; Naveen Patnaik Loses After 24 Years

According to poll results published on Tuesday, June 4, the BJD's supremo and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, was defeated from the Kantabanji seat, which could be a big loss for the party. With this, Patnaik tasted defeat for the first time in his 24 years of political life. He was defeated by BJP candidate Laxman Bag by a margin of about 5,000 votes.

Patnaik fought the Kantabanji as his second Assembly seat next to his original Hinjili Assembly seat. He was leading in the Hinjili seat by over 3,000 votes by the time of filing of this article.