Navodaya students in J'khand shut themselves for hours against poor food

Ranchi, Feb 16 Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jharkhand's Simdega on Wednesday locked themselves up in a hall for hours in protest against poor food quality and other problems in the school.

A total of 176 students shut themselves in a hall of the school saying they would not come out until the Deputy Commissioner listens to them and take steps to resolve their problems. After about six hours, the students withdrew their agitation only when Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav reached the school and assured of taking action.

On Wednesday morning after breakfast, all the students of class 9 to 12 gathered in a hall and accused the school management of giving them poor quality food. They said, there are several other problems, but despite repeated complaints, no one has listened to them.

After they shut themselves in a hall, the school management tried to persuade the children but they remained adamant on their demand to call the Deputy Commissioner. It was only after about six hours when the Deputy Commissioner arrived and convinced the children that their problems will be heard, the students opened the door.

The children complained that the food provided to them in the mess was of very poor quality. There are several other problems related to their education and hostel, but they said the school management does not pay any heed to them.

After interacting with the students, the Deputy Commissioner said that necessary steps would be taken to resolve their problems and action would be taken against those who were responsible.

Later the Deputy Commissioner said that the students may have some problems, but the manner in which they were instigated is highly objectionable. Those who misled the students will be identified and action will be taken against them. He said that the entire issue would be discussed with the students as well as their parents and all the stakeholders.

