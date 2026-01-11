Navy showcases nation’s maritime legacy at New Delhi Book Fair

New Delhi, Jan 11 The Indian Navy has set up dedicated stalls featuring its authoritative publications at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, along with meticulously crafted scale ship models, an official said on Sunday.

At its stalls, the Navy, apart from offering literature, is presenting visitors a vivid insight into the evolution, traditions and operational excellence of the Navy.

On Sunday, a panel discussion on ‘Naval Maritime Expeditions: Past and Present’ was scheduled, with moderation by Cdr Kalesh Mohanan; empanelled by Capt Prashant C Menon; and Cdr Neeraj Vashisth, the official said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's participation in the nine-day fair reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich maritime legacy.

The Naval History Division (NHD), the premier research institution of the Indian Navy, is spearheading this initiative.

At the Navy Pavilion in Hall No. 5, seven volumes of the official history of the Indian Navy (1945–2021) are on display, along with histories of various Indian Naval ships, submarines, air squadrons and establishments, as well as books on India’s maritime history, to enhance visitors’ understanding of the nation’s rich maritime and naval heritage.

The displays present a compelling narrative of India’s maritime journey, blending scholarship with visual appeal, said the statement.

As part of its academic outreach, the NHD conducted a panel discussion on Saturday, focusing on the 1971 War, moderated by Cdr Neeraj Vashisth. The panel featured Cdr Vijai Prakash Kapil, VrC, NM (Retd), and noted defence journalist Sandeep Unnithan, providing deep perspectives on a defining chapter of India’s naval history.

Another panel discussion titled ‘Creating Rule-based Order: The role of Indian Navy’ is scheduled on January 14, moderated by Associate Professor Abhimanyu Singh Arha, where Lt Cdr Anupama Thapliyal and Lt Jeevitesh Saharan will be giving insights into the topic, highlighting the Navy’s critical role in the Indian Ocean Region.

A major highlight of the Book Fair will be the release of a book on the Indian Navy, prepared by the Naval History Division, to be unveiled by the Chief of the Naval Staff at a grand event.

Beyond exhibitions and discussions, the NHD is actively engaging with young visitors, inspiring boys and girls to consider a career in the Indian Navy. The naval publications and stalls have already attracted significant public interest.

